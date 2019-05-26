Jean E. Hill



Poughkeepsie - Jean E. Hill, 87, passed away at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley in Poughkeepsie, NY, on Saturday, May 19, 2019. Born on September 1, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late Egbert and Mildred Duncan. On November 3, 1957, she married the love of her life Darwin L. Hill, Sr. who predeceased her on September 2, 1989. Jean worked as a cashier at the Bardavon Theatre in Poughkeepsie, NY, retiring in 1975. She also worked as a DJ for WHVW radio, known as "Jean the Record Queen", for six years and a member of the Loretta Lynn Fan Club, the Tammy Wynette Fan Club, and the Exempt Fireman's Association in Poughkeepsie, NY. She will be forever remembered as a loving Mother and Wife as well as a country music lover. Jean is survived by her son, Darwin Hill, Jr. from Poughkeepsie, NY. At Jean's request, there are no calling hours. Burial will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Clove Cemetery, Lagrangeville, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019