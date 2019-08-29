|
|
Jean Marie Drum
PLEASANT VALLEY - Jean Marie Drum, 73 of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
Born in Poughkeepsie on February 10, 1946, she was the daughter of Robert and Marie Neilson Laird.
Jean was a graduate of Dutchess Community College with an Associate's Degree. On October 30, 1970 at St. Peter's Church in Hyde Park, she married Charles Drum. Mr. Drum survives at home.
Jean was employed as a teaching assistant for the Arlington Central School District.
In addition to her husband Charles, she is survived by her 3 children; Justin Drum and his wife Lorie of Pleasant Valley, Jessica Drum of Staatsburg and Lauren Drum of Pleasant Valley; her grandchildren, Ethan Culley, Aidan Drum, Peter Culley, Heather Culley, Olivia Culley and Katie Drum.
Jean loved and supported her children and grandchildren in everything from football and music to sheep and horses, following always trying to make games, shows and events. She loved watching, coaching and supporting all her children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3 from 4-7 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 7 pm from the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019