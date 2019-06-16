|
Jean Rosalie Pospisil
Poughkeepsie - Jean Rosalie Pospisil passed from this world peacefully in her sleep at age 101. She was the last living member of her generation of her family, being predeceased by her brother, her two sisters, her husband Frank Pospisil Jr. and daughter Lorraine Baldelli. She is survived by her daughter Frances Mullaly and her son James F. Pospisil, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She lived in Yonkers most of her life, until moving to Poughkeepsie NY at age 89. She was a member of St. Casimir's Parish and also St. Bartholomew's, both in Yonkers. She worked many jobs throughout her life, most notably at a plant in Yonkers producing guidance systems for submarines during World War II, and for many years at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville. She made friends easily and was loved by all who knew her, and gave of her time and effort to tirelessly help others, volunteering to help cancer patients, the homeless, in soup kitchens, and to support numerous charities, primarily St. Jude's Hospitals For Children. Her love of the outdoors, and her marvelous sense of humor stayed with her always. She loved life, rose above its hardships and treasured its joyous moments, by always cherishing her Faith, Family and Friends. Rest in peace, Jean. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4PM to 8PM at Sinatra Memorial Home, Inc., 499 Yonkers Ave., Yonkers, NY. The funeral will be Wednesday at 11:00 at St. Casimir Church, 239 Nepperhan Ave, Yonkers. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Yonkers.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019