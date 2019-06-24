|
|
Jean Sartori
DOVER PLAINS, NY - Jean Sartori, 93, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. Born on September 10, 1925 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Errol B. Hufcut and Anna Hoag Hufcut. On January 18, 1948 in Dover Plains, NY she married Marco Sartori who died on April 28, 1998. She was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 1944 and a member of the Dover Second Baptist Church in Dover Plains.
Mrs. Sartori is survived by her two daughters, Joanne Carrazzone, and her husband, Louis, of Millbrook, NY and Susan Temple, and her husband, Richard, of Verbank, NY; two grandchildren, Loren Kelly, and her husband, Brian, of Millbrook, NY and Louis Carrazzone III of Schenectady, NY and three great grandchildren, Cameron, Lachlan and Greyson Kelly. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, E. Raymond Hufcut and a sister, Doris Dedrick.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dover Second Baptist Church, P.O. Box 646, Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfunerahome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 24, 2019