Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Spencer-Coons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Spencer-Coons


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Spencer-Coons Obituary
Jean Spencer-Coons

Lake Katrine - Jean E. Spencer- Coons, 77, of Lake Katrine, NY, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the HealthAlliance Broadway Campus in Kingston, NY surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 23, 1942, in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Doris Janet (Wheatley) McKendrick. Jean married John Coons on February 14, 1993 in Rhinebeck, NY, and he survives at home.

For many years and until her retirement, Jean worked as a nurse at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck.

Jean was a member and past Grand Matron of Hendrick Hudson Chapter #814, Order of the Eastern Star based in Red Hook.

In addition to spending time with her family, she was an avid reader, an animal lover, and was a member of the Kingston Knitting Club.

Along with her husband, Jean is survived by her daughters, Susan (Rob) McNeil of Tivoli, NY, Jennifer (Don) Lown of Red Hook, NY, Heather Spencer of New City, NY, and Deborah Halas of Livingston, NY; her sister, Janet (Ralph) Wilson of Queensbury, NY; her brother, Ronald (Luda) McKendrick of Las Vegas, NV; her grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Dax, Gena, Summer, Mara, Jake, Sam, & Bobbi Jo; eight great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Her grandson, Dillon Denu predeceased her.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. Prayers will be offered at 7 pm with the Reverend Fred C. Cartier officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Jean's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -