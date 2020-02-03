|
Jean Spencer-Coons
Lake Katrine - Jean E. Spencer- Coons, 77, of Lake Katrine, NY, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the HealthAlliance Broadway Campus in Kingston, NY surrounded by her loving family.
Born on October 23, 1942, in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Doris Janet (Wheatley) McKendrick. Jean married John Coons on February 14, 1993 in Rhinebeck, NY, and he survives at home.
For many years and until her retirement, Jean worked as a nurse at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck.
Jean was a member and past Grand Matron of Hendrick Hudson Chapter #814, Order of the Eastern Star based in Red Hook.
In addition to spending time with her family, she was an avid reader, an animal lover, and was a member of the Kingston Knitting Club.
Along with her husband, Jean is survived by her daughters, Susan (Rob) McNeil of Tivoli, NY, Jennifer (Don) Lown of Red Hook, NY, Heather Spencer of New City, NY, and Deborah Halas of Livingston, NY; her sister, Janet (Ralph) Wilson of Queensbury, NY; her brother, Ronald (Luda) McKendrick of Las Vegas, NV; her grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Dax, Gena, Summer, Mara, Jake, Sam, & Bobbi Jo; eight great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Her grandson, Dillon Denu predeceased her.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. Prayers will be offered at 7 pm with the Reverend Fred C. Cartier officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Jean's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020