Jeanette Antenucci



Poughkeepsie - Jeanette Antenucci, 85 of Poughkeepsie, NY died peacefully at home with her family by her side. on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Jeanette was born in East Kingston, NY on May 23, 1933 to the late Charles and Theresa Costello Lucci.



A local resident all her life, Jeanette was employed as a Manager of both the Poughkeepsie IBM Cafeteria and as well as the Wasenmuller Deli. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church and loved to cook. Jeanette was a very caring mother and grandmother.



Survivors include her sons Joseph, Steven and Anthony (Mary) Antenucci all of Poughkeepsie, NY, daughters Debbie Cady of North Port, Florida, Christine Harrison of Poughkeepsie, NY, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Jeanette is predeceased by a son Michael in 2017, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is Private and at the convenience of the Family. Memorial donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 371 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or www.hvhospice.org



