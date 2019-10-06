|
Jeanette Muller
Fishkill - Jeanette C. Muller, a local area resident for more than 50 years and formerly of Bucks County, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Wingate at Beacon. She was 81.
Daughter of the late Albert and Edna I. (McIntyre) Rinck, she was born in Abington, PA on May 9, 1938. Jeanette worked as a housekeeper for the Marriott Residence Inn in Fishkill and also worked as a seamstress from her home.
She is survived by two daughters: Tamela Muller of Fishkill and Joyce Muller of LaGrange; her sister, Edna McMahon of Mechanicsville, PA; her sister-in-law, Linda Miller of Little River, SC; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was also predeceased by her sister, Shirley McMinn.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8 at the Memorial Garden at First Reformed Church of Fishkill, 1153 Main St., Fishkill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 (www.nationalmssociety.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019