Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Garden at First Reformed Church of Fishkill
1153 Main St.
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Muller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Muller


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Muller Obituary
Jeanette Muller

Fishkill - Jeanette C. Muller, a local area resident for more than 50 years and formerly of Bucks County, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Wingate at Beacon. She was 81.

Daughter of the late Albert and Edna I. (McIntyre) Rinck, she was born in Abington, PA on May 9, 1938. Jeanette worked as a housekeeper for the Marriott Residence Inn in Fishkill and also worked as a seamstress from her home.

She is survived by two daughters: Tamela Muller of Fishkill and Joyce Muller of LaGrange; her sister, Edna McMahon of Mechanicsville, PA; her sister-in-law, Linda Miller of Little River, SC; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jeanette was also predeceased by her sister, Shirley McMinn.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8 at the Memorial Garden at First Reformed Church of Fishkill, 1153 Main St., Fishkill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 (www.nationalmssociety.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now