Jeanette (Stone) Sutherland



Born 20 February 1951 Bennington Vermont, passed away 30 June 2020.



Jeanette wishes to thank the staff and Doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering in White Plains, White Plains General Hospital, and the folks at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence.



Services were private as per Jeanette's request.



In lieu of donations Jeanette wants all to spend time with those who are dear to them.









