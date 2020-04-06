|
Jeanne F. Horodyski
Staatsburg - Jeanne F. Horodyski, 96, a longtime resident of Staatsburg, died on April 3, 2020 at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck.
Born September 18, 1923 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Asa and Phoebe Shaw Lattin.
She worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie for many years until her retirement.
In December of 1961, she married Ferdinand 'Fred' Horodyski. He predeceased her on November 11, 2016.
A fan of the opera, she enjoyed attending the Metropolitan Opera in New York with her husband.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety during this time, Jeanne was quietly and respectfully buried next to her husband in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
