Jeanne Hammond Byrnes
Hyde Park - Jeanne Hammond Byrnes aged 97 died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19 in Danbury, Connecticut.
She was born in 1922 on her family farm, just north of Millbrook in the Town of Stanford, N.Y. to Arthur Hammond and Sarah Luetta Germond Hammond. She was the granddaughter of English sea captain Edmund Hammond of Gorham, England and NYC. There was much family lore told about his world travels on the seas, which he recorded in his ship's log.
Jeanne enjoyed a childhood of farm life with her siblings and many farm animals and pets. She loved exploring the fields, hills, streams and views on their farm called "Hillview". She graduated from Millbrook High School in 1940 and was secretary of her class. In high school Jeanne received numerous NYS awards for her accounting skills. She attended Poughkeepsie Business Institute (formerly Eastman School of Business).
In 1947, Jeanne married John Byrnes of Philadelphia, PA. and in 1958 she and John established Byrnes Message Bureau, a communications business in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. After John died Jeanne continued to manage the business until retirement and was a member of Zonta. Upon retirement her two sons continued the business and she moved to Rhinebeck. She wintered in Clearwater, Florida near her sister and travelled to Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and around the U.S. and Canada.
She was an avid reader of all genres, enjoyed hiking and was a member of ADK Club. She golfed, loved crossword puzzles, swing music, dancing and liked to watch the Philadelphia Phillies at spring training in Clearwater.
Jeanne was predeceased by her brother William Hammond who she loved and admired and her sister Barbara Beckett who was equally loved.
She is survived by her sons David Byrnes and wife Peg and son Robert Byrnes and wife Denise and five grandchildren Breandan, Patrick, Kathleen, Laura and Daniel. She is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews Patricia, Laura, William and Bruce.
The Byrnes family would like to give special thanks to Maplewood of Danbury Memory Care, who went above and beyond the call of duty every day with their compassion, patience and kindness. Also a special thanks to RVNA Hospice of Connecticut.
Memorial donations may be made to Maplewood of Danbury Memory Care, Employee Holiday Fund, 22 Hospital Avenue, Danbury, Connecticut 06810.
In keeping with Jeanne's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date and her ashes will be buried in the family plot at Stanford Cemetery in Stanfordville, N.Y.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020