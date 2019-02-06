|
Jeanne Kelly
Pawling - Jeanne Indermill Kelly, a life-long resident of Pawling, NY, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Danbury Hospital, Danbury, CT, at the age of 85.
Born in New Milford, CT on March 11, 1933, she was one of two daughters born to Elmer C. Indermill and Esther (Erickson) Indermill. In 1953, Jeanne graduated from Farmingdale College in Long Island, NY as a dental hygienist.
Jeanne married the love of her life, Timothy Kelly, on July 25, 1953 in St. John's Church in Pawling, NY. After her marriage, Jeanne and Tim moved to Redding, CA while Tim served in the U.S. Army. In 1955, they returned to Pawling to begin their family. Jeanne was an amazing mother and wife, offering continuous encouragement, support, and unconditional love. Her family meant everything to her.
Interested in her community, Jeanne ran for, and was elected to, the Pawling Board of Education. She was also involved in Pawling's Parent-Teacher Association and volunteered at the John Kane House where she ran the gift shop and worked as a docent. She also volunteered at the Pawling Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center and was a member of the Pawling Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary. Always active, Jeanne taught a fitness class, enjoyed working in her gardens, and helping everyone in need.
Jeanne's husband, Timothy Kelly, passed away on January 6, 2019. Her beloved sister, Allene Vitale, passed away in 1976.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Liffland and her husband, Joseph, of Pawling; three sons, Timothy Kelly of Lutz, FL, Daniel Kelly and his wife, Michele, of Wingdale, NY, and Matthew Kelly of Pawling; four grandchildren, Sarah Liffland Daley, Joseph Liffland, Cybil McQuide, and Mariah Kelly; five great-grandchildren, Olivia and Joseph Liffland, Hayden and Brooke Daley, and Hudson McQuide; and many friends. Jeanne was loved by all who knew her.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, February 8th from 4-7 PM at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to the Pawling Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary or The Kane House.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 6, 2019