Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Kontopodias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Kontopodias


Jeanne Kontopodias
1949 - 2019
Jeanne Kontopodias Obituary
Jeanne Kontopodias

East Fishkil - On Friday, May 17th, 2019, Jeanne Kontopodias of East Fishkill, NY, passed away at the age of 69 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was born on September 27th, 1949 in Bronx, NY to Anthony and Bernice Palma. On June 13th, 1969 she Married Daniel Kontopodias and raised one son James. Jeanne was retired and previously worked as a legal secretary at the Dutchess County District Attorney's office in Poughkeepsie.

Jeanne loved the holidays, especially Christmas, where she would spend months decorating their home for the enjoyment of family and friends. She was an avid shopper, garage sale pro, loved spending time with her dogs Mandy, Shelby, Lexi, and Daisy, was a diehard Beatles fan, and enjoyed visiting Disney and Cape Cod. She was known as a kind and caring person that would be available to anyone that needed a friend.

Jeanne is survived by her husband Daniel of East Fishkill, NY, son James of Franklin Township, NJ, brother Richard and his wife Mary of Walden, NY, brother Dennis of Corbin City, NJ, and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday May 22nd. from 5pm to 8pm at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A funeral service will be held on Thursday for Family at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the and/or the ASPCA. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019
