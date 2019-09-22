|
|
Jeanne L. Allen
Wassaic - Jeanne L. Allen, 90, a longtime resident of Wassaic, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home in Wassaic, NY, surrounded by her loved ones. Ms. Allen was the Director of Pupil Personnel Services at Valley Stream Central School District retiring in 1984.
Born on June 19, 1929 in Tannersville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Suzanne (Worth) Allen.
Ms. Allen loved spending time with her friends and had many accomplishments in her life. She was the First Waterfront Director for the First National Girl Scouts Roundup in 1955 in Michigan. She also taught primitive camping for the girl scouts council at Camp Brady in Staten Island.
Ms. Allen was an avid golfer and won many golf tournaments. She won the 2005 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh and was the 1989 Red Hook Golf Club Champion. She also won several gold medals in the Empire State Senior Games. Ms. Allen was also the chairwoman of the intercounty golf league, which included Dutchess, Columbia and Greene Counties, for ten years.
She is survived by her longtime partner, June Heckelman of Wassaic, NY; a sister-in-law, Patricia Allen and three nephews, Thomas, David and Brian Allen. In addition to her parents, Ms. Allen was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Allen.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019