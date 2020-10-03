Jeanne Lawson Kirschner



Lake Tahoe - Jeanne Lawson Kirschner 82, passed away September 7th 2020 at beautiful Lake Tahoe under hospice care. She fought stage 4 pancreatic cancer for over a year. She was a 60 year resident of Southern CA.



Born in Stanfordville, NY on March 15th 1938, Jeanne grew up on the family farm and went to Pine Plains Central School, graduating as salutatorian in the class of 1955. She then graduated from Albany Business College and worked at Central Hudson Gas & Electric in Poughkeepsie, NY prior to relocating to Southern CA in 1960. Jeanne was a member of the Bangall Methodist Church. The farm is where she grew to love animals, especially cats, and over the years fostered many to keep them from being euthanized.



Jeanne worked for Aerospace Corporation 35 years in management positions. In 1984 at Aerospace she was named Woman of the Year, cited for her outstanding professional accomplishments and support of working women. She was a long time member of King Harbor Yacht Club in Redondo Beach, CA and secretary of the Power Boat Fleet. She was also a member of the LA Yacht Club. Besides boating, Jeanne loved to travel and to live near the coast. She was an accomplished oil painter and shared her paintings with the family.



Jeanne was the daughter of Jeannette C. and Archibald D. Lawson. She was married to William A. Kirschner of Lake Tahoe, NV. Jeanne is survived by her son Glenn Kirschner and daughter-in-law Janet of Klamath Falls, OR, granddaughter Angela Kirschner Hayes and husband Nathan of Huntington Beach, CA with a great-granddaughter on the way, and granddaughter Jenny Kirschner of Missoula, MT, brother David Lawson and wife Linda of Franklin, NY, brother Richard Lawson and wife Janice of Big Pool, MD, and sister Carolyn Lawson Ingleson and husband James of Altamont, NY, along with several nieces and nephews.



On Friday, October 9th calling hours will be held from Noon - 2 pm with a Memorial Service and Celebration of Jeanne's life at 2 pm at the Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 S. Main St., Pine Plains, NY.



Immediately following, interment will take place in the family plot at Stanford Cemetery, Route 82, Stanfordville, NY.



Contributions in Jeanne's memory may be made to Carson Cats, PO Box 960, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 or Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538.









