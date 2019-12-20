|
|
Jeannette Marrin
Poughkeepsie, New York - Jeannette Marrin, 40, resident of Newburgh, NY died on November 24, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, NY. Born on June 16th, 1979 in Mount Kisco, NY she was known to be a very loving and cheerful person. Jeannette made many friends over her lifetime and was always at her best while helping other people. She enjoyed giving and cared deeply about her family. She is survived by her mother Alice Marrin and siblings Bryan Marrin, Colleen Marrin and Kevin Marrin of Poughkeepsie, NY. She is predeceased by her father Roger Marrin (July 28, 2013) and her cat "Buster" (2017).
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday December 22, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019