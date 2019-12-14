Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Welk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey A. Welk


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey A. Welk Obituary
Jeffrey A. Welk

DOVER PLAINS, NY - Jeffrey A. Welk, 62, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Welk was a Plumber Steamfitter at the Rockland Psychiatric Center in Rockland, NY, for over 30 years retiring in 2002.

Born on October 16, 1957 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of Hattie (Kipp) Welk of Dover Plains and the late Otto Welk. On February 14, 1992 in Dover Plains, he married Debra Fromm who survives at home.

In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Welk is survived by two daughters, Lisa Blake of Dover Plains and Tiffany Mabie and her husband, Jason, of Northport, FL. He is also survived by a brother, Gilbert Recchia of Tavares, Florida and three grandchildren, Mackenzie Morgan and Jayden and Austin Mabie. Besides his father, Mr. Welk was predeceased by a sister, Pattiann Springer.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 301 Manchester Rd # 105, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -