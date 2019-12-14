|
|
Jeffrey A. Welk
DOVER PLAINS, NY - Jeffrey A. Welk, 62, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Welk was a Plumber Steamfitter at the Rockland Psychiatric Center in Rockland, NY, for over 30 years retiring in 2002.
Born on October 16, 1957 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of Hattie (Kipp) Welk of Dover Plains and the late Otto Welk. On February 14, 1992 in Dover Plains, he married Debra Fromm who survives at home.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Welk is survived by two daughters, Lisa Blake of Dover Plains and Tiffany Mabie and her husband, Jason, of Northport, FL. He is also survived by a brother, Gilbert Recchia of Tavares, Florida and three grandchildren, Mackenzie Morgan and Jayden and Austin Mabie. Besides his father, Mr. Welk was predeceased by a sister, Pattiann Springer.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 301 Manchester Rd # 105, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019