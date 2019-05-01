Services
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
1953 - 2019
Jeffrey Kilmer Obituary
Jeffrey Kilmer

Poughkeepsie -

Jeffrey Kilmer, 65, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019, at his home in Poughkeepsie.

Born in Rhinebeck, NY on April 29, 1953, he was the son of the late Basil and Minerva (Wilkens) Kilmer.

Jeffrey enjoyed all sports; especially his New York teams the Yankees and the New York Giants. He also loved to fish and to sing along to Elvis. He was always a happy person, had a great sense of humor, and left a lasting impression with everyone he met.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 3, at 11am at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY. Funeral services will begin at 12pm. Burial will follow at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Red Hook, NY.

Jeffrey is survived by his New Horizons family with whom he lived for 20 years; his sisters Mary Jane Osterhoudt, Nancy Martz, Laura Link, Frances Kilmer, and Marjorie Kilmer; his brothers John and Albert Kilmer, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews

He was predeceased by his brothers Peter, Samuel and William Kilmer and his sister Virginia Saunders.

Memorial donations in honor of Jeff can be made to his group home, New Horizons, 14 Dwight St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
