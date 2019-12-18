|
Jeffrey Scott Johnson II
Mr. Jeffrey Scott Johnson II, 29, passed away at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Jeffrey was born on Monday, June 18, 1990 to loving parents, Josie and Jeffrey S. Johnson, Sr. Jeffrey was educated in the Poughkeepsie City Schools District and received his General Equivalency Diploma from Dutchess Community College. Furthering his education, Jeffrey earned his Class A Commercial Driving License from Brown's Auto Driving School. Jeffrey's specialized skill allowed him to secure a position in his field of choice with Empire Environmental Services, Ellenville, NY.
He was a humble person with a carefree spirit and a courageous heart that served him well. He strongly believed in helping others in need. Jeffrey always remained steadfast in hope no matter the situation.
Jeffrey was a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, neighbor and friend. Most eminently, He found the greatest joy in being a proud and devoted father.
Jeffrey's vibrant character, devotion to his family and generous spirit will be missed. He will remain loved, remembered and rich in Karmic value.
Jeffrey is survived by his beloved son, Jozoni L. Johnson; loving parents, Josie and Jeffrey S. Johnson, Sr.; dear siblings, Jasmine (Tony) Jarrett, Janessa (Cameron) Johnson; niece, Jaslene Jarrett; nephew, Jaylen Jarrett; grandmother, Blondie Atily; grandfather, Glenn H. Johnson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends.
God has spoken and we can all take great comfort knowing Jeffrey has been warmly welcomed by his grandmother, Geraldine Johnson; grandfather, José Santana and uncle, Ronald C. Johnson Sr.
Mr. Johnson will repose 10-11 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2 Winnikee Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Michael Bell will officiate. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019