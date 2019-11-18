Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
231 Church St,
Poughkeepsie, NY
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter's Cemetery
Poughkeepsie,, NY
Jennie Sibbitts Wells


1921 - 2019
Jennie Sibbitts Wells Obituary
Jennie Sibbitts Wells

Poughkeepsie - Jennie Sibbitts Wells, 98, passed away November 16, 2019. She was born July 18, 1921 in Russell, NY. She was a Poughkeepsie resident for over 60 years. She graduated from SUNY Potsdam and taught in St. Lawrence Co., Smithstown, Long Island and Poughkeepsie. She ended her career in the Pre-K program at Morse School. She was also a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie. She married Clarence J. Wells in Corpus Christy Church in Manhattan on August 23, 1945.

Jennie is survived by her children; Stephen Wells of Highland, NY, Susan Wells of Philadelphia, PA and Catherine Battistoni of Millbrook, NY, her brother Ronald Wells of Canton, NY as well as eight grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her sons William and Mark Wells, and her daughter-in-law Doreen.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10am at St. Mary's Church, 231 Church St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial of cremains to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
