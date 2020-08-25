Jennifer Ellsworth
WAYNE, NJ - Jennifer Lee Ellsworth, 48, died on August 24, 2020 at home. Born on February 22, 1972 in Downingtown, PA, Jennifer was the daughter of Joseph and Sandra Taylor.
With over 20 years in the banking industry, she loved working as assistant branch manager for Blue Foundry Bank in Ridgewood, NJ. An avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jennifer also enjoyed going on cruises, traveling, going to the beach, and reading. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
On December 8, 2013, she married Joseph Ellsworth who survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Austin Nettles and his wife Melissa Muir of Coatsville, PA; Brett Nettles of Bridgeport, PA, Matthew Ellsworth and his wife Brittany of Beekman, Andrew Ellsworth and Samantha Mortensen of Highland, Meghan Foster and her husband Mike of Poughkeepsie, and Shannon Ellsworth and JP McMorrow of Pleasant Valley; her grandchildren, Taylor, Tanner, Mairead, Eleanor, Patrick, and Emma; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Barbara Ellsworth of Pleasant Valley; and many other family members including in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Jennifer will be remembered for always putting others first, and going the extra mile for her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:30 am at Claryville Reformed Church Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
Donations may be made in Jennifer's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.