|
|
Jennifer Fetzer
Beacon - Jennifer Fetzer (Boniello) passed away on Saturday, April 11, at the age of 50, surrounded by her family. She was born in Peekskill, NY, on April 16, 1969 to Joseph and Mary Boniello.
She was predeceased by her husband, Timothy Fetzer, father, Joseph Boniello, and brother, James Boniello.
She is survived by her mother, Mary, siblings: Joseph, John (Jen), Jeffrey (Theresa), Joanne and Jay (Eileen), her aunts, Katherine LeMatty, Joan Boniello, and Ann Hemsing, father in law, Gary (Louise) Fetzer, brother in law, Mark (Rebecca), and numerous cousins. Jennifer was a beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
In her professional career, she was a teacher and then worked for the City of Peekskill. In her domestic career, she was a hero to her family.
Jen spent her life caring for her family. She will be fondly remembered for her Super Bowl parties, Christmas cookies, and Mother's Day brunches. She brought joy, love, and a delicious dish to every gathering.
Jen also planned incredible trips for all to enjoy, including: The Bronx Zoo, Hershey Park, Long Beach Island, Disney World, Las Vegas and the Bahamas (to name just a few). Any adventure with her started and ended with boisterous laughter and 80's music.
She met the love of her life, Tim, and they married in May of 2012. They spent their time together enjoying: their families, Atlantic City, the New York Yankees, and Disney World. She has joined him again, in Heaven.
Jennifer will be remembered for the light she brought to those around her.
Services and a burial will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020