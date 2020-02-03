|
|
Jennifer Ivoree Atkinson
Poughkeepsie - Jennifer Ivoree Atkinson transitioned to her eternal home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, NY at the age of 62.
She was born in Westmoreland, Jamaica to Hyacinth Wiggan and Rupert Young. She was a dedicated worker at Vassar Brothers Medical Center for 39 years where she retired.
Jennifer was a loving and devoted wife of 43 years to Keith Lloyd Atkinson and a devoted mother to her two daughters, Kristina Atkinson Smith and Colette Atkinson, son-in-law, Andre Smith; an adoring grandmother to Demoya Reid and Daniel Smith.
In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, she also leaves behind a host of brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the: Jennifer Atkinson Foundation, 24 Ferris Lane
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Mrs. Atkinson will repose 5-8 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Faith Assembly of God, 25 Golf Ln, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Final visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 and A Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. at the church. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020