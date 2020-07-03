Jennifer L. Sheedy
Hyde Park - Jennifer L. Sheedy, 49 passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2020. Born on August 13, 1970 she was the daughter of the late Henry Anderson and Virginia Mosley. Jennifer loved watching her kids play sports, shopping and traveling especially everywhere possible in the Caribbean with her children. Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic was her second home.
She leaves to cherish her memories her two amazing children who were the light of her life Kyle Sheedy and Gayle Sheedy both of Hyde Park; sisters Jill Anderson of CT and Carline Anderson of New Mexico; numerous nieces and nephews and her close friends Becky Burns and Dawn Cancro. Besides her parents she was pre deceased by her sister Gail Anderson and Sylvia Donaldson.
Per her wishes there will be no services. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the Bernie Mac Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (845)452-1840. To send online condolences please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
