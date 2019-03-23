|
Jennifer Saprette
Newburgh, NY - On Thursday March 21, 2019, Jennifer Doering-Saprette, wife, sister, aunt, and a resident of Newburgh, NY, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57 at St. Lukes Hospital.
Jennifer was a devoted and dedicated wife to her husband Frank J. Saprette of 23 years. She was the daughter of Bill and Adrianne Doering whom she will be joining in heaven.
Jennifer loved to shop, collect lighthouses and angels. She was known for her nail fetish. Her nails were always beautifully designed by her. Jennifer's happy place was at the beach. She also had a love for cats and Harley will miss her.
Jennifer will be forever loved and remembered by her sister Lynne and brother-in-law Dave. Sister in laws Donna, Loretta and brother in law Doug, Teresa and Barbara. Additionally by her nieces and nephews: Wesley, Rose, Britny, Billy, Lexie and Lauren.
Jennifer will also be remembered by her numerous great nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday March 24 from 2 to 6 PM at The DiDonato Funeral Home 1290 Route 9W Marlboro, NY. Funeral Services will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 23, 2019