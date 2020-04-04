|
|
Jerod"Jerry" Pacilli
Wappingers Falls - Jerry Pacilli passed away on April 2, 2020 at home, next to his loving wife, Carol Olchowy Pacilli. He was 81 years old.
He was born in Kingston, NY on March 29, 1939 to Ann Rosmilso Pacilli Ellison and Frank Pacilli. He grew up in Beacon, NY. An Eagle Scout, he was very involved with Boy Scout Troop 95 Fishkill as an adult. He graduated from Beacon High School. He then served for four years with the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge, he graduated from Marist College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business.
Jerry spent his entire working career with IBM starting in the assembly line, working his way into management where he retired from their procurement division. He was a man of the world who built his own house, camped, and traveled. He also enjoyed his retirement with his stock club and his Monday morning coffee group. He was a life member of the Hughsonville Fire Department.
He is predeceased by Marc Pacilli (his son), and Jerry's brother, Frank "Chubby" Pacilli.
He leaves behind his wife Carol, his sister, Janet Pacilli Mitchell and her husband Bill. Children: Marcie Pacilli Moline and her husband Mark of Winthrop Massachusetts, Andrew Pacilli and his wife Michelle Purington Pacilli of Hopkinton, New Hampshire. Grandchildren: Rhiannon and Astrid Moline and Penelope Pacilli.
Cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a funeral mass. A memorial mass will be arranged at a later date. Friends and family are asked to join in watching the Palm Sunday Mass at StJohns Winthrop.org at 8 a.m. where he will be remembered. A private burial will take place on Monday at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a personal thanks to Vanessa Coughlin, Colleen Peterson, Lee Patenaude, Javier Ribe and the care team of Hudson Valley Hospice for taking care of Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hughsonville Fire Department, P.O. Box 545, Hughsonville, NY 12537 or to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020