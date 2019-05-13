|
|
Jerome F. Dober
Red Hook - Jerome "Jerry" F. Dober, 82, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Runk & Pratt Retirement Community. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 8, 1937, a son of the late Valentine Dober and Madaline Cooper Dober. In addition to his parents Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Livia Molinari Dober.
Jerry worked for IBM in the Mid Hudson Valley for 30 years and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He coached many of his daughter's softball teams and then moved on to coach youth baseball while in Red Hook. He enjoyed playing golf and when he moved to North Carolina he was a starter for the Raleigh Golf Association. He also worked for the town of Apex (NC) organizing youth baseball.
Jerome is survived by his two daughters, Renée A. Ure (Don) of Morrisville, NC & Smith Mountain Lake, VA and Tracy Dober of Red Hook, NY; four grandchildren, Bradley Ure of Raleigh, NC, Samatha Abela of Virginia Beach, VA, Cameron Ure of Chicago, Ill, and Mackensie Abela of Rhinebeck, NY; sister, Betty Snyder of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister-in-law, Dolores Lesica (Dennis) of Milan, NY. nephew and nieces, Mary Ellen Snyder of Middletown, NY, Barbara Snyder (Joe) of Pleasant Valley, NY, Dan Snyder of Poughkeepsie, NY, John Lesica of Milan, NY and Dennis Lesica of Los Angeles, CA.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to his caregiver Angela Lucado for her love and compassion during the past two years.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Friday, May 17th, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Project ALS @ www.projectals.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 13, 2019