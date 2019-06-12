Jerry F. Reilly



Poughkeepsie - Jerry F. Reilly, age 56, of Poughkeepsie, New York died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center of Poughkeepsie, NY. Jerry was born February 10, 1963 in Bronx, New York. He is the son of the late Leroy and the late Kathleen(Malarky) Reilly. He married Francine S.Reilly on October 27, 2009. in Poughkeepsie.



Jerry was a local resident for the last 13 years, previously from the Bronx.



Jerry loved music, fishing, fixing things with his son and singing Karaoke.



He is survived by his wife: Francine S. Reilly of Poughkeepsie,his daughter Kathleen Nidhan of Ellenville , his daughter Christine Reilly of Ellenville NY, his son Jerome Reilly Jr. of Poughkeepsie, his step children Meghann Cahill, Ian Cahill his three brothers, Robert Reilly, Thomas Reilly, Michael Reilly. Jerry is also survived by his eight grandchildren Jacob Cullen, Aiden Reillt, Michael Nidhan, Johanna Cullen, Matthew Jorge, Rose Pizzarusso, Victoria Palma, Hunter Cahill and his niece Emily Reilly.



Calling hours will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie.



Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie. Interment will be in Gate Of Heaven Cemetery.



There will also be a Celebration of Jerry's life Saturday 9:00PM June 15, 2019 at Jouniors Lounge Salt Point Turnpike Poughkeepsie, New York.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 12, 2019