Jesse Howard Randolph Jr.
Poughkeepsie, New York - Jesse Howard Randolph Jr. a long-life resident of Poughkeepsie, New York died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ferncliff Nursing Home, Rhinebeck.
Jesse was born on July 16, 1940 to Jesse Howard Randolph Sr. and Helene Jackson Randolph. He attended school in the City of Poughkeepsie School District and went on to serve in the United States Army. Later, Jesse worked as a Printer and all-around Operator Man at Kemp & Beatley -Kem Cards, and at Jabil as a Truck Driver and in the Shipping Department.
Jesse was raised Catholic and confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 2015.
He loved cross word puzzles, collecting baseball cards, playing poker & spades. He enjoyed music especially jazz and rock & roll and sharing memories of his beloved pet dog Ace.
He is survived by his daughters, Maeola Leverette Farquharson (Keith), Antoinette Pittman (Edward), brothers and sisters Frances Randolph Dancy (Cleveland), James Randolph, Vickie Wood, Keith Wood, April Wood, Tina Wood, William Wood Jr. and Glynis Wood. Grandchildren, Olivia S. Farquharson, Kristle A. Farquharson-Bellamy (Dejan) Tanika Pittman, Aisha Pittman-Fields (Joe), Aaron J. Wilkins Sr. (Christina). Great grandchildren, Lavinna, Analyse, Aaron Jr., Alijah, Amari. Great, great grandchildren, Ahmik, Isaiah and Josiah.
Jesse was preceded in death by his wife Willie Ann Leverette Randolph and by brothers and sisters Frieda Randolph, Arthur Randolph, William Randolph, Brent Wood, and Daryl Wood.
Funeral services will be held at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11am-1:00pm.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020