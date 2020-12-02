Jesse M. Bontecou



Jesse M. Bontecou a lifelong resident of Dutchess County died in Vassar Hospital on November 16th, 2020 after a brief illness. Jesse was born in New York City on February 25th, 1926. The 4th child of Frederic and Cornelia Bontecou who subsequently moved from Rye to Millbrook in 1927.



Jesse attended several one room schoolhouses on and around the Shunpike before attending Millbrook Prep School Class of 1944. He attended Yale before moving on and graduating from the Maritime Academy at Fort Schuyler. As a merchant seaman, he made several Trans-Atlantic crossings in liberty ships. Torn between his love of the sea and Rally Farm, the family Angus farm in Millbrook, he was lucky enough to be able to pursue both passions. Rally occupied his weekdays from dawn to dusk. He was never afraid to get his coveralls dirty nor did he ever ask anyone to do something he would not. Jesse not only showed and raised Angus from his well-respected herd, but also promoted Angus while serving on the board of the American Angus Association and as Vice President for 12 years. He also was central to raising the crops that the herd of 275 brood cows consumed.



His love of sailing and the sea was evident from an early age. At the ripe old age of 13, he built a 13-foot sailboat, "The Blue Teal" and singlehandedly and without permission sailed her from Point Judith to Block Island and back. In 1955, he joined Ray Hunt in England to help crew Ray's new Concordia, "Harrier", at Cowes Week. They did extremely well, winning 6 out of 6 races. A feat which has never been bettered. In 1956, Jesse purchased Harrier and proceeded to win the Annapolis-Newport race. He raced in many a day race in and around Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island and the surrounding area. Jesse has competed in 14 Bermuda Races, two BA to Rio races and many more. He did extensive cruising up and down the east coast and several long distance trips including rounding Cape Horn with Tom Watson aboard Tom's "Palawan". However, he was never happier than just messing about on his beloved "Harrier".



His love of birding found him and Gayle, his wife of 46 years, traveling around the world on ecotours, filming their winged friends. When his legs refused to listen to him, he resorted to his computer for birding reports and sightings.



Jesse was very active locally in politics, serving on both the Millbrook and Stanfordville Town boards, the Patterns for Progress Board, the Soil and Water Conservation Board and as a director of the Bank of Millbrook for 36 years. He was instrumental, with his friend George Perkins, in establishing the Dutchess Day School. He served as board chair for many years and then as an honorary board member. He was involved with the school for over 50 years. When asked why, he responded that he felt he brought a certain degree of continuity to new board members and heads of school. He was a board member of Millbrook Prep school from 1950-1954 and was given the Millbrook Medal for his 70 years of service and philanthropy.



Jesse and Ruth Lyon were married on June 15th, 1947 and proceeded to have 4 Children: Jay, Tim, Mark, and Ruthie. He married Gayle in 1974. He is survived by his wife Gayle, stepson Brad Gerber, Daughter Ruthie Lyman (Lincoln), his son Timothy (Felicity); 5 grandchildren: William Bontecou, Jesse Bontecou (Jenn), Juliana Pecchia (Dave), Lauren Reichart (Chris), and Sydney Wood; 4 great grandchildren: Paisley and Harper Pecchia, and Kelsey and Allyson Reichart. He was predeceased by his two sons Mark and Jay. This note placed in a cupboard in his summer home in Rhode Island is indicative of his humor. "please place all pots and pans upside down. Mice can't defecate up". Jesse's humor, energy, and joie de vivre will be sorely missed.









