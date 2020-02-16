|
|
Jesse S. Charles
Poughkeepsie - Jesse S. Charles, 73, of Poughkeepsie, died at home on Feb. 15, 2020.
The beloved father, grandfather, and uncle will be remembered for his enormous heart, his many hobbies, and his care for others, especially family, friends, patients, or friends of his children.
Born on August 30, 1946 in Walden, NY, he was the son of the late Everett H. Charles Sr. and Jessica S. Charles. He was the youngest of four children and remembered fondly growing up in Walden.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Everett H. Charles Jr. of Walden; and a sister Ida Mae Judson of Wallkill.
Jesse was a graduate of Valley Central High School and Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie. He served in the Naval Reserves in the 1960s and the U.S. Air Force in the 1980s where he was an operating room nurse. He returned to his home state in 1990 and worked as a registered nurse for more than 20 years before retiring.
He is survived by his sister, Helen Nazzaro of Red Hook; his three children and their spouses: Kristin Charles-Scaringi and Rich Scaringi of Hyde Park; Michael and Michelle Charles of Lakeville, Conn.; and Kara and Carl Turner II of Millerton; his five grandchildren to whom he was known as Papa, Papa Jesse, or Papa Beard: Jane Scaringi, Emmett Charles, Kyla, Carl III, and Peyton Turner; as well as many nieces and nephews to whom he was always known as Uncle Butch.
A private viewing will be held followed by a public celebration of his life to take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that if memorial donations are to be made in his name that they go to an organization that would lift others in honor of his caregiving spirit.
To send a online condolence please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020