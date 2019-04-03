Jessie M. Avello



Poughkeepsie - On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Jessie M. Avello, devoted wife and mother, as well as grand, great grand, and great-great grandmother passed away peacefully at age 102.



Jessie was born on July 30th, 1916 in Beacon, NY to Emil and Jessie (Horton) Toenigs. In 1934, she married the love of her life, Anthony L. (Chip) Avello who predeceased her in 1983. Together, they were blessed with four children, Anthony and Billy Avello, of Poughkeepsie, and Barbara Lay and Joan Boyce who also predeceased her. In addition, she is survived by eleven grandchildren, Dickie, Tommy, Bobby, Jeffrey, Anthony, Jess, Michael, Brian, Billy, Alex, and Avery as well as nineteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. It's not an exaggeration to say that caring for and enjoying her family was her greatest joy.



Earlier in life, Jessie enjoyed bowling, traveling (especially via cruise ship), cooking, and spoiling her grandkids. She was also one of the founders of the Women's Auxiliary at the Italian Center and frequently volunteered at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie.



With it all, Gram, as she was affectionately known, was and will remain, a supreme example of love (for her family), devotion (to her faith), and perseverance (through difficult times). For this we are forever grateful.



In addition to her husband and two daughters, she was predeceased by her brother, Bill and three sisters.



Jessie's family would also like to thank her 'special angel', Gloria, for her dedication and care as well as the staff of The Pines at Poughkeepsie for their many years of service.



Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019, 4-8 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10AM in Mt. Carmel Church Burial will follow at the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: . To send online condolences, please visit our website at wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019