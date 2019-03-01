|
|
Jessie T. Rizzo
Port Orange, FL - Jessie T Rizzo, 88, of Port Orange, passed away Tuesday February 26, 2019.
She was born on Oct 22, 1930 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Michael and Guisephina (Perrota) Casale.
She loved to play bingo and helped run the bingo game at LaCosta Village Retirement Village for over 25 years.
Mrs. Rizzo is survived by her husband, of 68 years, Stephen Rizzo, her sons, Michael A Rizzo (Mary Ann) and Stephen M Rizzo (Patricia), her grandchildren, Michael, Stephen, Andrea Diehl, Lauren and Daniel Rizzo and three great grandchildren. She is survived her sister Lucy Mora (Maurice) and is predeceased by her four sisters, Fanny, Frances, Marie and Jenny and by her brother, Pat.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday March 1, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Ave. Daytona Beach and Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 am Saturday March 2, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Daytona Memorial Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 1, 2019