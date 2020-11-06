Jill Van Tassell
MILLBROOK - Jill Van Tassell, 70, died suddenly in Millbrook, NY on November 5, 2020.
Jill worked for 38 years alongside her husband, Stephen, as a dairy farmer at Uplands Farm. She worked tirelessly on the farm while raising her family, maintaining beautiful gardens, and supporting her extended family. Her apple pie was unrivaled, as anyone who had a slice can attest, and she was a talented cook. She looked forward to hosting gatherings for family and friends. In her later years, she was an involved and doting grandmother, passing on her knowledge of plants, gardening, cooking, crafting, raising chickens and spending hours upon hours patiently reading stacks of books. She leaves a legacy of a large and loving family.
Jill Anne Keeley was born in Wokingham, County Berk, in England in 1950. Looking for a better life in a harsh post-war economy, her family emigrated to Canada in 1952 and then to Dutchess County in 1955, settling on Verbank Road in Millbrook, where she lived most of her life. Alongside her parents, she became a naturalized United States citizen in 1994, a day she remembered as one of her proudest. Throughout her life, she cut her own path; a feminist and true flower child, she snuck away from her quiet hometown to attend the Woodstock festival in 1969. From 1970 to 1980, she was married to Walter Cohen and worked at IBM, Agway, and Four Brothers.
She was married to Stephen Van Tassell on March 6, 1982 at Grace Church in Millbrook. She was central to the running of Uplands Farm, milking cows, feeding calves, and helping two daughters with their own chores.
She is predeceased by Walter Cohen and her parents, John and Agnes Keeley. She is survived by her husband Stephen, sons David Cohen (Heidi) and Daniel Cohen (Cheryl), daughters Jessica (Bryan Kressler) and Rebecca (Joshua Groffman), brothers Scott Keeley (Victoria Kelly) and Robert Keeley (Michelle) and her grandchildren, Ethan, Ryan, Zachary, Lucas, Selma, Parker, Cornelius, Phoebe, Henry, and Esther.
Hours will be held outdoors at the family home on Verbank Road on Sunday, November 8 from 1-3 pm; masks and social distancing are expected. For more information, contact Allen Funeral Home at (845) 677-9611.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Millbrook Fire and Rescue Squad.
