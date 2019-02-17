|
Jim Murray
Poughkeepsie - Jim Murray, age 61, passed peacefully on February 6th, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, two daughters Victoria and Hillary, parents James and Marcia, and siblings Eileen and Tom.
Jim was born in New York, New York and spent his childhood in Poughkeepsie, NY, where he discovered his love for the outdoors. He went on to attend Stony Brook University, where he studied computer science. Jim enthusiastically threw himself into new technologies, landing jobs at such firms as Chase Bank, Citi Bank, Beckman Instruments, and Amgen. His lifelong passion for bringing people together to solve problems made him a fantastic project manager and leader, culminating in his work as the CTO of Trisys, Inc.
In his personal life Jim sought to be outdoors often. Jim and his wife were very proud of their backpacking careers, having explored the trails of Yellowstone, Yosemite, Mount Washington, Mount Whitney, Mount Marcy, and many more. He was an avid lover of bicycle rides and would travel around the country to find new trails to ride. He also had a lifetime of musical hobbies, learning how to play Led Zepplin and other classic rock songs as a young man and later moving on to composing deep house dance music.
His greatest goal was to leave the people around him happier than before they met, and after his diagnosis sought to help and guide others with the same condition. He worked extensively with Colontown, a nonprofit dedicated to information sharing and advocacy for people with colon cancer.
He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and unconditional love for those around him and will be missed every day. His service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, from 1-4pm at Sweets Funeral Home of Hyde Park, NY. In lieu of flowers his family requests that donations be made in his name to Massachusetts General Hospital's cancer ward. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019