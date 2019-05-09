Services
Hyde Park - Jim Overfield peacefully slipped away April 30, 2019, at the age of 92, with his wife Phyllis by his side. He was born January 23, 1927 to James and Minnie Overfield and raised in Hyde Park, NY, graduating from Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School in 1944. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, six children and several grandchildren and great granchildren. Please find a complete obituary at www.northdallasfuneralhome.com/obituary/17669/
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 9, 2019
