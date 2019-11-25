|
Jo Ann Graziosi
Rhinebeck, NY - Jo Ann Graziosi, of Rhinebeck, NY was reunited with her loved ones in Heaven on November 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born Jo Ann Hertzog on October 14, 1936, in Easton, PA, the daughter of the late Elsie and Elwood Hertzog.
Jo Ann retired from IBM in East Fishkill, NY, after a 24-year career where she became the first female Maintenance Manager. After her retirement she worked at Dutchess BOCES as a Technician.
While working and raising a family with her beloved Lorelei, Jo Ann loved taking trips in their motor home, camping and fishing. Lorelei and Jo Ann also traveled to Germany and Hawaii and enjoyed many happy times in Provincetown, Mass, where a local musician wrote a song about them. And they were true "Motorcycle Mamas" riding wherever and whenever they pleased. Jo Ann also enjoyed many adventures with Sheryl and Mal, with whom she braved the rough waters in a canoe and pontoon boat on Sebago Lake, Maine, made many impressive campfires and traversed many out-of- the-way highways. Jo Ann could fix or build anything and took on any challenge gladly. She was also a skilled photographer who knew how to make her subjects look good! Jo Ann loved music, listening to Boots Randolph's Yakkety Sax and singing along to many standards in her sweet baritone voice. She loved garlic crab legs, root beer and pineapple upside-down cake. She excelled at making a "long story short" ...sometimes. Above all, Jo Ann was patient, and self-less. She fiercely loved her family and friends. She was there for you in good times and bad. Life will not be the same without her strong presence and huge heart.
She is survived by her loving and devoted wife Lorelei Sloan, her sons George and Charles Graziosi, her daughters Terrese L. Sloan, Diane Graziosi, Tamela Sloan, Laura Graziosi Cook, and Peri Rainbow-Sloan, her grandchildren Lindsay Graziosi Higgins, Cecilia Rainbow-Sloan, Jason, Shane, Micah, Anna, and Felix Graziosi, and Kristen Thornton-DeStafeno, her great-grandchildren Tyler and Cody Graziosi and their mom Heather Graziosi, her brother Elwood Hertzog Jr., her nephews Phillip, Mark, and David Graziosi, and many dear friends including and especially Marilyn Bowe, Sheryl DeStafeno-Bowe, Kim Squillace, Faith Nichols, Lori Klein and lastly, her beloved dog Duke.
She will be deeply missed.
Information for a memorial service is incomplete at this time. It will be announced when the services are finalized.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019