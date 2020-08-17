Jo Ann Heady
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Jo Ann Elizabeth Heady, 23, was called home unexpectedly by our Lord on July 28, 2020.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on August 6, 1996, she was an area resident who graduated from Arlington High School in 2014.
She was a fiercely independent and free spirit who early in life displayed a God given talent and passion for art. Her surviving drawings, sketches, and paintings are now priceless Rembrandts to family members and friends. Her artistic talents were eclipsed only be her intense loyalty and protective nature for family and friends.
Jo Ann is survived by her parents, Steven Heady of Hopewell Junction, NY and Jennifer Muro of Palm Coast, FL; her sister, Danielle Heady of Hopewell Junction, NY; her brother, Kyle Heady and his wife Samantha of LaGrangeville, NY ; her nephew, Kaden Heady; her grandparents, Kenneth and Evelyn Heady of Poughquag, NY and Stella Neste of Whitestone, NY; her uncle, Christopher Heady and his wife Lori of Florence, AZ; her aunts, Veronica Bisson of Stanfordville, NY and Diane Paolilli and her husband Eric of Poughkeepsie, NY; and her cousins, Ryan, Erin, and Megan, also of Poughkeepsie.
She was predeceased by her grandfather, Joseph Neste and uncle, Joel Neste.
Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction, NY on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Donations can be made in Jo Ann's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.