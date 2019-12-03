|
|
Joan A. Guillet
Wappingers Falls - Joan Alice (Gregory) Guillet, age 77 of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, after an extended illness. She was the beloved wife of Raymond G. Guillet and loving mother to her children, Mark Guillet, Karen Miklas and Brian Guillet.
Joan was born November 3, 1942 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Lacey Gregory and Doris Mamie (Thorne) Gregory. She married Raymond on August 31, 1963 at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Oakville, CT. She was an active member in both the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, taught nursery school, and worked at several local small businesses in the Wappingers Falls area. She was a longtime member of the Sugar and Spice bowling league in Wappingers Falls. Joan also he enjoyed reading, visiting and spending time with her family and grandchildren, as well as vacationing with her sister in Cape Cod, MA.
Joan will be remembered for her fun-loving nature, her kindness, positive generosity, beautiful smile, quick wit and love for her husband and her family. She was most proud of her seven grandchildren/step-grandchild, watching them grow throughout the years, enjoying and encouraging their many accomplishments and successes.
Along with her loving husband, Raymond of Wappingers Falls, she leaves behind her son, Mark Guillet and his wife, Andrea of Morrisville, NC; her daughter, Karen Miklas and her husband, Ben of Vernon, CT; her son, Brian Guillet and his wife, Donna of Newburgh, NY; seven grandchildren, Bradford Guillet of Charlotte, NC, Kaylee and Jason Miklas of Vernon, CT, Kyle Swee and Troy Guillet of Newburgh, NY, and Madison and Mara Guillet of Poughkeepsie, NY; as well as her sister and best friend, Linda Zappone of Watertown, CT, and brothers, Lacey (Butch) and David (Corky) Gregory. She was also a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews and a good friend to many.
Family will receive their friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A gathering will also be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at O'Neill Funeral Home, 742 Main Street, Oakville, CT 06779. A funeral service will take place after visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Watertown, CT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to Dutchess County SPCA, as Joan was an animal lover: 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538, www.dcspca.org.
For directions or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019