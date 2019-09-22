Services
Joan A. Storm


1948 - 2019
Clinton Corners - Joan A. Storm, 71, longtime area resident, died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie following a long battle with cancer.

Born on May 20, 1948 on Long Island, she was the daughter of the late Walter "Bud" Hartford and Mary Weiners Hartford. She was a proud graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh.

Joan was an elementary school teacher for Arlington Schools for thirty years until her retirement in 2002. She loved all "her kids" at school, and her legacy will live on.

Mrs. Storm loved her home on Upton Lake and brought warmth to everyone she met. Joan enjoyed going to shows and breakfast or lunch dates with friends, water aerobics, antiquing, flea markets, and craft shows.

Joan's hobbies included traveling and scuba diving. After her father died, she travelled summers with her mother to Europe sightseeing. Her favorite trip of all time was spent on her fiftieth birthday diving with the sharks in the Bahamas.

On August 3, 1985, she married the love of her life, Gary L. Storm. Often seen walking hand-in-hand, their love for each other was one-in-a-million! Mr. Storm survives at home.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Sean Fitzgerald, and his partner, Clarissa Norwich, of North Carolina; brother, Don Hartford and wife, Flora, of Sayville, NY; niece, Devon Redmond, of Charlotte, NC; and sister-in-law, Nancy Storm, of Poughkeepsie.

There will be no calling hours. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the Storm family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.org)

Arrangements are by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit swww.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
