Joan Abele Molloy
Hyde Park - Joan Abele Molloy succumbed to Alzheimer's early on February 6, 2020, at her home at 41 South Drive, Hyde Park. Born Joan Theresa Waechter on August 16, 1931, to adoring father, John Charles Waechter, Lieutenant with FDNY Ladder 11, and mother Vera M Waechter (nee McGuire), at Sloane Hospital in Bronx (currently: NY Presbyterian), she was the first of two daughters.
Joan attended the Academy of Mt. St. Ursula, Bedford Park, NYC, after a Roman Catholic education at St. Brendan's elementary, graduating in 1948 at the top of her class, at age 16. As was common for a woman of the early postwar years, Joan then entered the workforce directly out of school, as a mathematician at Equitable Life, until she married in July 1951, at age 19, Edward Joseph Abele, Fordham University (1950), with whom she had six children before the age of 28. Residences of the Abele family during their nearly 36-year marriage included Camp Lejeune, NC, during Ed Abele's service as 2nd Lieutenant Marine Corps and the birth of their first two sons; 184th St, Bronx, NY for the birth of a daughter; 24 Horseshoe Drive, Hyde Park, NY, where their twins and youngest son were born, and where Joan single-handedly managed her young household with frugality and inventive solutions to the tight budget while serving as Ed's assistant with home improvement projects from adding bathrooms to adding dormers.
In 1963, the Abele family then moved to Highfield Rd (#99, later assigned #57), Harrison, NY, where Joan raised her six, now school-aged children, and where - somewhat relieved of the overwhelming demands of early childhood rearing - was able to redirect her thrift and indefatigable energy to sewing and fabric design encompassing handcrafted articles from a full-scale custom awning over a 16' x 30' exterior patio, to interior upholstery, slipcovers, and window dressings that occasionally graced the pages of "American House and Homes" magazine; and to refinishing furniture that turned damaged discarded objects into newfound treasure; and to gardening and landscaping that turned the Harrison property from an overgrown wooded lot into an elegant estate whose spring bloom is breathtaking to this day.
When Joan's marriage to Ed Abele ended in 1987, Joan began a career in real estate as a newbie agent with 'Houlihan / Lawrence', out of their Rye, NY office. Joan's inherent charm and acquired knowledge of structural elements of the home, from plumbing to roofing, lead to swift success and enduring friendships with satisfied customers. This new professional focus lapsed, though, in late 1994, when Joan crossed the threshold to what she openly acknowledged as the most joyful period of her life - that is, when recently widowed Hyde Park pharmacist Joseph T Molloy Jr, of the Dutchess County locality Joan had departed three decades earlier, re-entered her life.
Her marriage to Joe Molloy in Horry County, SC, while on vacation with him there in July 1995, offered Joan the deeply loving relationship to which her delightful nature had always entitled her. Friendly fun was made of the fact that joining their two households required downsizing from 10 combined bathrooms to the mere two at their golden-years home at 41 South Drive, Hyde Park, but Joan's irrepressible creative spirit, fine taste in interior design, and fertile green thumb quickly turned the modest single-story house into a bright chateau with unique window treatments and custom upholstery in every room, nestled in a beautifully textured landscape that more than once became a stop on the Hyde Park Visual Environment Garden Tour. Their bliss was cut short, though, with the untimely passing in September 2003 of Joe Molloy, who has been unspeakably grieved by Joan during the poignantly lucid decade and a half she endured after his death, until Alzheimer's ransacked many of those beautiful memories, her life's jewels.
Joan is survived by her first husband: Edward J Abele, of Aiken, SC, their six children and their families by which Joan enjoyed twelve grandchildren: Stephen and Laurie Abele of White Plains, NY, and granddaughters, Kathrine Helen and Rosa Catalina Abigail; Richard and Lisa Abele of Blacksburg, VA; Karen Jenkins of Hyde Park, grandson, Grey Edward Jenkins, of Vancouver, CN, and granddaughter, Terese Ferne Jenkins, of Yucca Valley, CA; Brian and Stacey Abele, granddaughters, Kristin Leigh and Keri Anne, and grandsons, Matthew Ryan and Michael Alexander Abele, all of Harrison, NY; Terese and Paul Slivinsky of Brewster, NY, granddaughter, Nina Lynn Slivinsky, of Brewster, NY, and grandson, Lukas Paul Slivinsky, of San Diego, CA; Christopher Shawn Abele of Port Chester, NY, granddaughter, Julia Michele Abele, of NYC, and grandson, Christopher Ryan Abele and wife, Daniele, of Mamaroneck, NY.
Joan's survivors also include her sister: Barbara Jean Hudson of Camden, DE, niece, Joan Hagan of TCI (Turks and Caicos Islands) and nephew, John Kevin Hudson of Oklahoma City; her cousin/surrogate brother: Jerome Kelly and his wife, Lynne, of Florham Park, NJ.
Molloy family members include: Jeanine Armbrust and husband, Keith, of Staatsburg, and step-grandchildren, Keith Pat, Therese, Alexis, and Mackenzie; Patrick Molloy of Aiken, SC; Joseph T. Molloy III and wife, Noelle, of Cornwall, and step-grandchildren, Amanda, and Joseph T [JT] Molloy IV; David Molloy and wife, Jen, of Highland; Brian T. Molloy and wife, Mary, of Rhinebeck, and step-grandchildren, Jason and Tara; and several step great-grandchildren.
Joan was predeceased by Paul, Thomas, and Charlann Molloy. She is survived by Thomas' children, Brandon and Emily Molloy; and Charlann's children, Erin and Edward Kleinke, and Catherine Olson.
All are welcome at a celebration of Joan's life at her 41 South Drive Hyde Park home to be held on Sunday, February 9th, from 2 - 5 pm.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Monday, February 10th, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Tuesday February 11th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Fr. Michael Morris will officiate.
Burial will follow at St Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the , ATTN: Research, 322 Eighth Ave,16th Floor,New York, NY 10001 (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020