Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Reposing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2 Winnikee Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2 Winnikee Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Brown


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan C. Brown Obituary
Joan C. Brown

Poughkeepsie - On Friday, May 17, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, Ms. Joan C. Brown departed this life.

She was born April 21, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late Thomas Brown and Althea Brown. At an early age Joan moved to Poughkeepsie, NY, where she grew up and was educated in the Poughkeepsie City School District. Ms. Brown retired as the Program Services Supervisor for the New York State Division for Youth at the Brookwood Secure Center in Hudson, NY. Joan was member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie; as a member, Joan was active in the missionary, and pastoral aid ministries. Post-retirement, Joan continued her passion for the selfless service to others by serving as an in home aid to the late Doris K. Gearheart of Poughkeepsie, NY.

Left to recall fond memories are her two children, Reginald L. Wilson and Virginia "Tammy" T. Lindsay of Poughkeepsie, NY; 3 grandchildren, Aisha Dixon of Albany, NY, Spencer L. Farrow (Jillian D.) of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Shanice L. Baker (Jackson W.) of Poughkeepsie, NY; 8 great-grandchildren; other survivors include her two brothers, Fred L. Brown (Mary E.) of Bethesda, MD and William "Sid" Brown (Brenda T.) of Chesapeake, VA; and her dearest lifelong friend, Perinnella "Penny" Lewis. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Joan is predeceased by one brother, Lloyd L. Gill.

Ms. Brown will repose 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2 Winnikee Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at the church. Rev. Michael Bell will officiate. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now