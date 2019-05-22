|
Joan C. Brown
Poughkeepsie - On Friday, May 17, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, Ms. Joan C. Brown departed this life.
She was born April 21, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late Thomas Brown and Althea Brown. At an early age Joan moved to Poughkeepsie, NY, where she grew up and was educated in the Poughkeepsie City School District. Ms. Brown retired as the Program Services Supervisor for the New York State Division for Youth at the Brookwood Secure Center in Hudson, NY. Joan was member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie; as a member, Joan was active in the missionary, and pastoral aid ministries. Post-retirement, Joan continued her passion for the selfless service to others by serving as an in home aid to the late Doris K. Gearheart of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Left to recall fond memories are her two children, Reginald L. Wilson and Virginia "Tammy" T. Lindsay of Poughkeepsie, NY; 3 grandchildren, Aisha Dixon of Albany, NY, Spencer L. Farrow (Jillian D.) of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Shanice L. Baker (Jackson W.) of Poughkeepsie, NY; 8 great-grandchildren; other survivors include her two brothers, Fred L. Brown (Mary E.) of Bethesda, MD and William "Sid" Brown (Brenda T.) of Chesapeake, VA; and her dearest lifelong friend, Perinnella "Penny" Lewis. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Joan is predeceased by one brother, Lloyd L. Gill.
Ms. Brown will repose 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2 Winnikee Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at the church. Rev. Michael Bell will officiate. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 22, 2019