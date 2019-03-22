Joan C. Hunt



East Fishkill - Joan C. Hunt went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019. Born in Yonkers on March 18, 1930, she was the daughter of Albert and Emma (Lehmkuhl) DeGuisto. Joan grew up in Ardsley and was a 1947 graduate of Ardsley High School. On October 27, 1951, Joan married Allan R. Hunt at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in White Plains. Joan and Allan were married for 57 years. They moved to St. Augustine, FL from Hopewell Junction, NY in 1986. Allan passed away on December 22, 2008. After his death, Joan moved back to Hopewell Junction to be near her family.



She is survived by her loving children, Janet Whiteley of Hopewell Junction, JoAnn Hickman (John) of Hopewell Junction, David A. Hunt (Rosemary Ahern) of Copake Falls and Alice Hunt of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Amanda Cadwallader, Neil Montagno, Natasha and Elizabeth Hunt, Vaughn Bordas; and one great grandchild, Khloie. Joan is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, George and Charles DeGuisto.



Joan worked for Equifax in Poughkeepsie for twenty years and while living in Florida, she worked for St. John's Biomedical Lab. She was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church in St. Augustine, FL and had been attending Bethel Baptist Church in Hopewell Junction. Joan was a member of the East Fishkill Senior Center, which she enjoyed attending.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 24th from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a Memorial Service at 2:00pm at the funeral home with Reverend Ralph Verdu officiating. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Anthony's Catering. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 511 Shenandoah Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Please visit Joan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 22, 2019