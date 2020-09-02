Joan C. Williams
Millerton - Joan C. Williams, 86, a 47 year resident of Millerton, NY died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born June 2, 1934 in Sharon, CT she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Harry and Margaret (Parsons) Card. Joan grew up in Millerton and graduated from Millerton High School. On January 24, 1954 in Millerton she married Richard "Dick" Williams. Dick and Joan traveled the United States while Dick served in the United States Air Force for over twenty years. During his length of service, Joan was actively involved in volunteer services and supporting the troops, while raising their three children. Dick and Joan moved back to Millerton in 1973 following Dick's retirement and together built their home on Sawchuck Road. Mr. Williams died on April 11, 1982.
Joan was an active member of The Lakeville United Methodist Church in Lakeville, CT for over forty years. She worked for many years as the manager of the jewelry department for Ames Department Store in Amenia, NY. Prior to that, she worked for Aperture Book and Photo in Millerton, NY. Joan had a zest for life. She loved traveling, dining out and most importantly spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by her three children and their spouses, Denise Geyer and her husband Stephen of Copake, NY, Dennis L. Williams and his wife Nancy of Millerton and Jeffrey K. Williams and his wife Marleny of Stamford, CT; two granddaughters, Lauren Williams of Kent, CT and Brielle Williams of Dover Plains, NY; two sisters, Phoebe Joyce Kaestner and her husband Gordon of Warner Robins, GA and Margaret Colon and her husband Tom of Port St. Lucie, FL and her niece Debra Middlebrook and her husband Lance of Millerton, her nephew, Stephen Kaestner and his wife Jackie of Warner Robins, GA and her nephew, Howard Kaestner and his wife Nikki of Atlanta, GA and many friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her longtime companion, Marvin Van Benschoten.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 am at The Lakeville United Methodist Church, 319 Main St., Lakeville, CT. Pastor Margaret Laemmel will officiate. Burial will follow at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Per CT guidelines, seating at church is limited to immediate family and thirty close friends. All others are asked to join the committal service at Irondale Cemetery at 11:30am. A celebration of Joan's life will also take place in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546 or to The Lakeville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 648, Lakeville, CT 06039. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com