Joan Coluccio
Rhinebeck - Joan A. Coluccio, 89, a lifetime resident of Rhinebeck, passed away at her home on August 2, 2020.
Born in Rhinebeck on June 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Earl Barnes and Ruth Estelle (Hobson) Akert.
Joan had a lifelong passion for dogs. She was a professional handler for JAFCO Kennels in Rhinebeck in the 1970's and also raised Britney Spaniels and Dobermans that were the top in the county 3 years running. For many years she showed and placed in the Westminster Dog Show.
She was a member of the American Kennel Club, the Miniature Pincher Club of America, the Doberman Pincher Club of America, and was also a member and secretary for the MidHudson Kennel Club for 25 years. In addition to her accomplishments in dog shows, Joan was in 4H, having won grand champion 2 years in a row.
She also worked as a secretary for Vankleek + Winne in Rhinebeck for 20 years before her retirement.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Frank P. as well as her nephew Jeff Hicks and her niece Susan.
She was predeceased by her sisters Carol Hicks and Betty McKenna.
A graveside service will be held at the Rhinebeck Cemetery on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM.
Memorial donations in honor of Joan can be made to the Hyde Park SPCA, 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
FOR THE HEALTH AND WELL BEING OF OTHERS - MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES WILL BE IN EFFECT AT THE CEMETERY.
