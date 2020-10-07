1/1
Joan Crawford Drizos
Joan Crawford Drizos, 67, of Mesa, AZ passed away September 30, 2020. She was born in Beacon, New York on December 19, 1952. Joan graduated from Beacon High School and received an Associate's Degree in Nursing from Riverside Community College (CA). She married James Drizos on December 23, 1971.

Joan had a career in healthcare for Loma Linda University Hospital, United Healthcare and Cigna. She had a passion for photography and the visual arts. Joan is survived by Husband Jim Drizos, Justin Drizos(Huntington Beach, CA) Jessica Drizos(Seattle, WA), Mattalyn Drizos(Seattle, WA), Ava Drizos and Ella Drizos(Huntington Beach, CA), Mary Jane Arendt( Palm Coast, FL), and Elizabeth Mesnick Murrells(Inlet, SC).

Funeral services to be determined due to Covid-19 and personal considerations. "In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Joan Crawford Drizos to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
