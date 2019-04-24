|
|
Joan Cutler Hepburn
East Fishkill - Joan Cutler Hepburn, 89, an area resident for more than 80 years, died on April 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital.
Born on June 5, 1929 in New Haven, CT, Joan was the daughter of John Wallace Cutler and Gladys Burtis Cutler. She graduated from the New Haven State Teacher's College. She was employed for many years at Vassar Brothers Hospital, retiring as a Supervisor.
Joan was a member of the Hopewell Reformed Church, and she served on the Patient Advisory Committee at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She enjoyed reading the newspaper and completing crossword puzzles. She loved gardening and going to the beaches in Provincetown on Cape Cod. She and her husband raised Guernsey Cows for many years.
On July 8, 1950 at the Church of the Resurrection in Hopewell Junction, Joan married Alfred Lewis Hepburn who predeceased her on August 4, 2002. Joan is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hatch Hepburn and her spouse, Catherine Kunz of New Hartford, NY; and her nieces and nephews, John P. Cutler, Anne M. Cutler, Craig E. Cutler and Christa Cutler Scianna. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, John B. and Anne Cutler; and her niece, Tracey Cutler Klug.
A graveside service will be held at the Hopewell Cemetery, 143 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Please visit Joan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019