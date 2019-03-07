|
|
Joan E. Cutler
Wappingers Falls - Joan E. Cutler, 77, passed away on Tuesday, February 26 with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer.
She was born in Norfolk NY on April 19, 1941 to the late Ross and Elizabeth Harmer. Joan married Roger P. Cutler in 1960, and graduated from Dover Plains High School in New York in 1959 where she wrote in her yearbook that she aspired to work for IBM. She proudly worked at IBM Poughkeepsie for 28 years, then enjoyed traveling to warm places like Aruba and Florida, and loved entertaining family and friends at her retirement home on Lake Anna in Virginia.
Joan is survived by one sister, Rose Annis of Wilmington NC; two daughters, Susan Daniels of Wappingers Falls, NY and Diane Rider of Fredericksburg, VA; and will be dearly missed by her three grandchildren, Crystal and Ryan Daniels, and Dana Rider. She was predeceased by five siblings: Alice Bassett, David Harmer, Robert Harmer, Reba Brevi, and Beverly Scott.
A graveside service at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Watertown NY will be planned in the Spring.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019