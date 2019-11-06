Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
Joan E. Grant


1933 - 2019
Joan E. Grant Obituary
Joan E. Grant

Red Hook - Joan E. Grant, 86, of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home.

Born on September 6, 1933, in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Alma (Theriault) Morrissette. Joan married Richard Grant on February 23, 1957 in Fall River, MA, and he survives at home.

In addition to raising her family, Joan worked for many years as a secretary for Cerebral Palsy of Ulster County based in Lake Katrine, NY.

Active throughout her life, Joan was a member of the Rhinebeck Tennis Club where she enjoyed tennis and pickle ball.

In addition to her loving husband of 62 years, she is survived by her two sons, Keith (fiancé Rosemarie Maxwell) Grant of Kingston, NY, and Kevin Grant of Lake Katrine, NY; a brother Richard (Wendy) Morrissette of Wilmington, MA; her grandchildren, Shane (Sara Delgato) Grant of Lake Katrine, NY, Stephen (Natasha) Grant of Kingston, NY, Paula Kilter of Kingston, NY, Melissa Grant of Lake Katrine, NY, and Jessica Grant of Lake Katrine, NY; seven great grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
