Joan Kearins
MILLBROOK - Joan A. Kearins of Millbrook, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20th while surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Bernardsville, NJ to Wilfred and Bridie Moose on May 15, 1932. On January 8, 1955 she married the love of her life, Mr. John A. Kearins at St Bridget's church in Far Hills NJ.
Joan spent many years on 184th Street in the Bronx where she enjoyed the company of the Irish community and extended family before moving to Yorktown Heights, NY in 1972. In 1974 Joan started working for Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers where she made many close friends. She retired in 1994 and continued part-time work for many years after moving to Millbrook, NY In 1995 where she enjoyed her family new friends and community of St. Joseph's Church. Joan also volunteered as a seamstress and worked in the box office for son's theater company where she enjoyed supporting young children's experiences in musical theater and forged lifelong friendships.
Joan loved to spend time with her family, have company, and throw parties for her cherished friends and loved ones. She was a lover of Irish music, dancing, and culture, and shared her love with food such as her famous Irish soda bread and daffodil cake.
She is survived by her devoted husband, John "Bunch" Kearins; her loving sons and their spouses: John M. and Joan M. Kearins, Ken and Patty Kearins, Brian Kearins, Kevin Kearins and Anthony Lisa; her brothers and their spouses Bobby and Cathy Moose, and Kenneth Moose; extended family Alice Kearins and Katie Kearins; her grandchildren and their spouses Brian, Tim and Emily, Michael and Ashley, Colleen, Reed, and Cassidy Kearins; and four great-grandchildren. She is also remembered with love by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends both here in the US and Ireland. She is predeceased by her brothers Sonny Moose, Edward Moose, sister Maureen O'Donnell grandson Steven Kearins, beloved sister and brother in-laws and family members of both the Kearins and Moose families.
Friends and family will honor the life of Joan on Thursday from 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Church, 15 North Ave., Millbrook, NY. Interment will follow immediately in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to KJK Productions (www.kjkproductions.org) in Joan's memory.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019