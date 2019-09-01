|
|
Joan Kluess
Pleasant Valley - Joan Kluess, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on August 27, 2019 after a long illness.
Daughter of the late Florence Horbert and Edward Trouton, Joan was born on January 5, 1931 in Astoria, Queens. On March 1, 1952 she married Robert Kluess at St. Joseph's Church in Astoria. Mr. Kluess preceded her in death, passing on July 4, 2011.
Joan spent her years making a warm and loving home for her husband and four children. She often enjoyed sewing and doing a variety of craft projects. Joan also volunteered with the . She was a longtime friend of Bill W. and inspired many people around her. Joan enjoyed 13 years of remission from pancreatic cancer before it returned. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Reyes, Dr. Dean and Dr. Heymann for their years of compassionate care.
Joan is survived by her four children: son, Robert G. Kluess; daughter, Joanne and her husband, Craig Dickson; daughter, Nancy Carbine; and son, Dr. Brian E. Kluess; two grandchildren, Jacqueline DeLuca and Roberta Klitsch; one great-grandson, Tyler Riegel; and step-great grandchildren, Lizzy, Jasmine, Justin, Camella and Ashley Riegel.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, John and Edward Trouton; sister, Florence Kiernan; niece, Debbie Arceri; and nephew, Bruce Kiernan.
Family will receive their friends on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11am to 1 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A funeral service will take place following visitation at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, South Road, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to the , , , , or the Lustgarten Foundation (Pancreatic Cancer Research), www.lustgarten.org.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 1, 2019